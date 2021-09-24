Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Trading Down 6.4%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price fell 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.19 and last traded at $22.20. 11,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 379,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

Several brokerages have commented on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48,066 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

