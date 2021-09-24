FortKnoxster Achieves Market Cap of $7.59 Million (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. FortKnoxster has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $367,423.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.94 or 0.00124045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00012168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00044321 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster (CRYPTO:FKX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

