French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.21

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.21 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 28.33 ($0.37). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 26.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 1,780,139 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.