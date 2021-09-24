Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT Lowered to $22.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Shares of ULCC stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Frontier Group has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

