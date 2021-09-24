Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) shot up 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $28.19. 29,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,281,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 30,574 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

