Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 482,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,422. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 27.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

