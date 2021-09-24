FY2021 EPS Estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ASAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ASAZY opened at $15.25 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 11.63%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.