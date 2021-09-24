FY2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for D.R. Horton in a research note issued on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $11.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.24. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.61.

DHI opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $52,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

