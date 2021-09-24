FY2021 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Cut by Raymond James (NYSEMKT:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ITRG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Shares of ITRG stock opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 14.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

