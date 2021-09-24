FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Issued By KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 801,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

