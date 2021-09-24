FY2025 EPS Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Reduced by Analyst

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.72.

Several other analysts have also commented on BHP. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $768.67.

BHP stock opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. BHP Group has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

