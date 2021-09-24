FYDcoin (FYD) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $995.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000044 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 587,094,964 coins and its circulating supply is 557,812,149 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

