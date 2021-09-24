Gala Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Gala has a market cap of $678.73 million and $307.45 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.0973 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00054642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00123869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012199 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044142 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

