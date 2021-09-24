Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Hits $0.81

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market cap of $9.08 million and approximately $115,098.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001933 BTC on major exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00053654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00124516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012137 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00043681 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

