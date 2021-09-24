Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Gentex reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Gentex by 4,180.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,498,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 1,463,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Gentex by 1,475.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 745,635 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Gentex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 114.9% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,359,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after purchasing an additional 726,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,107. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. Gentex has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

