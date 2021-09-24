Gentex Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. Gentex has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.