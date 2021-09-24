GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,564. GH Research has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Get GH Research alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research report on Friday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GH Research stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of GH Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.