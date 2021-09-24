Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 675,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $126,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $161.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

