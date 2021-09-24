Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Increased by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises 0.1% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1,808.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 562.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 804,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,525,000 after acquiring an additional 682,876 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,760. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $100.45.

