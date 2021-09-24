Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 347,500 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 50.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of CRH worth $52,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRH. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 116.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth $125,000. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 15,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.04. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $53.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

