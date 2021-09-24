Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $68.99 Million Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,421,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $68,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

BWA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. 74,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,531. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

