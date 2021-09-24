Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 336,713 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 2.14% of PNM Resources worth $89,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 666.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $459,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PNM Resources by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

