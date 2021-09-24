Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 40,713 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,713 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $196,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 245,234 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 605,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $141,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,744,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $875,625,000 after acquiring an additional 511,589 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 322,786 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $75,474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,401,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.76. The stock had a trading volume of 315,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,011. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.71. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $449.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

