Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 987,162 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 265.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 2.65% of Ameresco worth $85,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 361,137 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 360,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,860.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 330,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 235,371 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

In related news, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $212,852.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 41,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,014,777.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,416,639. 41.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

