Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 99,448 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960,147 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,448 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $315,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,846. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $239.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

