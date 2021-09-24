Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $7,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 42.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Moderna by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $454.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.64 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock worth $111,396,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

