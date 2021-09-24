Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 68.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after buying an additional 91,530 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,227,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 104,956.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,793 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.57. The stock had a trading volume of 565,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. Great Western Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

