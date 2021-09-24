Gulden Price Hits $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $8.62 million and $7,256.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.12 or 0.00353444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 552,753,964 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

