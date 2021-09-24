Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $176.04

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.04 ($2.30) and traded as high as GBX 200.50 ($2.62). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 190.20 ($2.48), with a volume of 1,759,876 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GKP shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.19.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

