Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

HLMAF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLMAF traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $41.94. 258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

