Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 8.75 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,750,746. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 183,797 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

