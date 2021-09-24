Hamilton Capital LLC Acquires 59,223 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,422,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,223 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Hamilton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Capital LLC owned about 0.81% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $79,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,147. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.90.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

