HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.88. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

