Head-To-Head Analysis: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) vs. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

61.1% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ellington Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ellington Financial and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Financial $111.87 million 8.35 $25.00 million $1.63 11.44 AFC Gamma $5.25 million 70.30 $4.31 million N/A N/A

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ellington Financial and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Financial 0 2 5 0 2.71 AFC Gamma 0 2 5 0 2.71

Ellington Financial currently has a consensus price target of $16.56, indicating a potential downside of 11.15%. AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.45, indicating a potential upside of 17.82%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Ellington Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Financial and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Financial 155.44% 9.96% 2.13% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ellington Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Ellington Financial pays out 110.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats AFC Gamma on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc. operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.