Head-To-Head Review: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) versus Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Paycom Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cornerstone OnDemand shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cornerstone OnDemand and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cornerstone OnDemand 0 4 2 0 2.33 Paycom Software 0 5 9 0 2.64

Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus target price of $62.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.43%. Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $436.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.59%. Given Cornerstone OnDemand’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cornerstone OnDemand is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Profitability

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cornerstone OnDemand -3.26% 65.00% 8.76% Paycom Software 18.11% 23.72% 5.71%

Volatility and Risk

Cornerstone OnDemand has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cornerstone OnDemand and Paycom Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cornerstone OnDemand $740.92 million 5.16 -$39.98 million $1.78 32.20 Paycom Software $841.43 million 36.51 $143.45 million $2.33 219.42

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Cornerstone OnDemand. Cornerstone OnDemand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Cornerstone OnDemand on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services. The company was founded by Adam L. Miller, Steven D. Seymour and Perry A. Wallack on May 24, 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

