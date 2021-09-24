Head-To-Head Survey: Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) & Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) and Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharma Mar 0 1 0 0 2.00 Carrefour 1 1 5 0 2.57

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Carrefour shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharma Mar N/A N/A N/A Carrefour N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Pharma Mar has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carrefour has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharma Mar $308.35 million 5.44 $156.79 million $8.56 10.63 Carrefour $82.41 billion 0.17 $732.21 million $0.29 12.48

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than Pharma Mar. Pharma Mar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrefour, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Carrefour beats Pharma Mar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs. The Diagnostics segment focuses in the development and marketing of diagnostic kits. The RNAi segment develops drugs with therapeutic activity based on reducing or silencing gene expression. The company was founded by José Maria Fernández de Sousa-Faro on April 30, 1986 and is headquartered in Colmenar Viejo, Spain.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

