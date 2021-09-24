Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Heineken stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Heineken has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

