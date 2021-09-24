Herc (NYSE:HRI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $165.00 price target on the stock. Herc traded as high as $139.93 and last traded at $137.61, with a volume of 1032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.15.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Herc by 95.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Herc by 41.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 35.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 9.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Herc by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

