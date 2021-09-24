HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,684 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,210,000. Amgen makes up about 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.98. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,313. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

