HFR Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,189 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

HFR Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 27,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,860. The stock has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $80.41 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

