Horizen (ZEN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $94.14 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $790.00 million and approximately $94.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $68.36 or 0.00160815 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.00261341 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00126799 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,556,688 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Buying and Selling Horizen

