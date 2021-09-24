Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report sales of $13.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.19 million and the highest is $13.24 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 107.9% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,515 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares in the last quarter. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,075. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.