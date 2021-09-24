Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report sales of $13.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.19 million and the highest is $13.24 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Technology Finance.
Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.
NASDAQ:HRZN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,075. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $330.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.
About Horizon Technology Finance
Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.
Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.