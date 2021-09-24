HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,924,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the quarter. HubSpot accounts for about 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 4.09% of HubSpot worth $1,121,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 380.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 295,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,170,000 after purchasing an additional 177,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $659.73.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,346 shares of company stock valued at $16,279,162. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded down $9.65 on Friday, reaching $724.63. 4,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,266. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -394.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $272.28 and a twelve month high of $736.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $652.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $562.81.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

