ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Trading Down 4.3%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $46.85. 381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.26.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICA Gruppen AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.