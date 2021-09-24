IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $950.86 million, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $33,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $871,765 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.