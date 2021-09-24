Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$44.00 at Citigroup

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by Citigroup to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.64.

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$37.61 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$14.86 and a 12-month high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$26.50 billion and a PE ratio of -71.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -176.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

