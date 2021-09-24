Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 17608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 77,989 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 465,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 56,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

