Insider Buying: HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Purchases £144.60 in Stock

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Richard Harpin purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.59) per share, with a total value of £144.60 ($188.92).

Shares of LON HSV opened at GBX 953 ($12.45) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 955.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,019.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 905.50 ($11.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,288 ($16.83). The firm has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 103.59.

HSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,215 ($15.87) to GBX 1,177 ($15.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.46) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised shares of HomeServe to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,160 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,316.33 ($17.20).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

