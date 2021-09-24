Insider Buying: Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Buys 512,000 Shares of Stock

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery acquired 512,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,800.00 ($9,142.86).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Philip Amery acquired 400,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,200.00 ($6,571.43).

On Friday, July 23rd, Philip Amery acquired 600,000 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery acquired 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

Metgasco Company Profile

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

