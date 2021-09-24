Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Sells 3,115 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colleen Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Colleen Jansen sold 5,634 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $180,231.66.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,555,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,421. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.0% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

